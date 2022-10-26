Hoboken Street Fight That Knocked Duo Unconscious Captured In Viral Video

Police in Hoboken are investigating a street fight captured in a viral video that left two people unconscious over the weekend.

"Everybody down!" one person yells repeatedly in the 20-second clip shared by HudPost.

According to city police, the incident occurred 2 a.m. on Sunday, Oct. 23 at Hudson and Hudson Place. By the time police arrived, the actors had fled the scene.

The video appears to show several men swinging punches, and others laying on the sidewalk.

The investigation is being led by Detective Adam Colon. Police urged Daily Voice readers with information to contact Det. Colon at 201-420-2100 ex 3138 or

