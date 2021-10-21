Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hoboken Shooting: Woman Charged With Attempted Homicide, Male Victim Recovering

Nicole Acosta
Hoboken police car at 3rd and Jackson streets
Hoboken police car at 3rd and Jackson streets Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman is facing attempted homicide charges after being accused of firing shots that injured a man in Hoboken last week, authorities said.

Nikki Feola, 21, is one of two shooters who opened fire on a male victim in the courtyard of 311 Harrison Street around 10:30 p.m. on Oct. 13, Hoboken Police Det. Sgt. Jonathan Mecka said.

The victim is recovering, Mecka said.

It is unclear if he was targeted.

Feola turned herself in to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office on Wednesday. 

She was charged with criminal attempt homicide, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for unlawful purposes, and pointing a firearm.

She was sent to the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

