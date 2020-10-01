Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Northern Valley Daily Voice

Hoboken Police Officer Headed To Emergency Call Injured In Crash

Jerry DeMarco
Adams Street, Hoboken
Adams Street, Hoboken Photo Credit: Boyd A. Loving for DAILY VOICE

A Hoboken police officer was hospitalized with injuries that responders said weren’t life-threatening after a sedan struck her patrol SUV Friday afternoon.

The BMW struck the driver’s side door on a residential stretch of Adams Street between 1st and Newark streets around 3:30 p.m.

Officer Cynthia Rivera, who was taken by ambulance to Hoboken University Medical Center, was headed to an emergency call of a dispute in progress when the crash occurred, police said.

Her SUV was driven from the scene. The BMW was towed.

The other driver didn't appear injured.

Boyd A. Loving took the photo and contributed to this report.

