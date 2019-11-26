Hoboken PD Says Man Had 50 Credit Cards Under Different Names: Report

A Pennsylvania man was charged with credit card theft after employees at a Hoboken hotel found 50 credit cards in his room each under a different name, NJ.com reported.

Matthew L. Alley, 41, of York was arrested Saturday at the W Hotel. He was unable to explain why he had the cards, police said.

Alley was released on a summons and given a court date in Mansfield in an unrelated matter, police said.

A message left with Hoboken police by Daily Voice was not immediately returned Tuesday.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.