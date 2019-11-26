Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: GOTCHA! FBI Captures 'Bomb Carrying' Park Ridge, Rockland Bank Robber, Authorities Say
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hoboken PD Says Man Had 50 Credit Cards Under Different Names: Report

Paul Milo
Email me Read More Stories
A Pennsylvania man was charged with credit card theft in Hoboken over the weekend
A Pennsylvania man was charged with credit card theft in Hoboken over the weekend Photo Credit: Britannica

A Pennsylvania man was charged with credit card theft after employees at a Hoboken hotel found 50 credit cards in his room each under a different name, NJ.com reported.

Matthew L. Alley, 41, of York was arrested Saturday at the W Hotel. He was unable to explain why he had the cards, police said.

Alley was released on a summons and given a court date in Mansfield in an unrelated matter, police said.

A message left with Hoboken police by Daily Voice was not immediately returned Tuesday.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.