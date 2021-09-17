Contact Us
Hoboken Bank Robber Nabbed, Police Say

Cecilia Levine
Bank of America, 2nd and Hudson Street, Hoboken
Bank of America, 2nd and Hudson Street, Hoboken Photo Credit: Google Maps

A man who robbed a Hoboken bank of more than $18,000 Thursday was in police custody, authorities said Friday.

Gunter Everton, of New York, NY, walked into the Bank of America at 2nd and Hudson Street around 3 p.m., Police Det. Lt. Danilo Cabrera said. 

Everton placed a note saying “this is a robbery give me money” on the plastic barrier of the teller’s desk and left with more than $18,000, police said.

A description of the robber was given to all police units.  He had last been seen walking south on Hudson Street from the bank. 

Police units converged on the south east section of the city and began searching. Det. Ryan Houghton had proceeded to the PATH station where he checked the bus platform, then went to the underground train platform. 

Once there, Houghton ordered the train operators to close their doors and halt their trains.

Upon entering and searching the 33rd Street train, Houghton found Gunter -- who matched the description and had a large visible bulge from his waistband. 

NJ Transit Officers Marowitz and Ristovski responded to assist Det. Houghton. Gunter was secured and upon receiving positive confirmation via pictures and testimony, Houghton placed Gunter under arrest. 

Gunter was processed for Robbery and transported to the Hudson County Corrections Facility.

