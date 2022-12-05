Ho-Ho-Kus SWAT Situation Ends Peacefully (PHOTOS)

A man who barricaded himself in a Ho-Ho-Kus home apparently with multiple registered firearms was hospitalized after an hour-long standoff, sources say.

The Bergen County SWAT team responded to the Lakewood Avenue home just before 5 p.m., apparently as a precaution. It was not clear why authorities responded to the house.

The man was later taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center for evaluation. It was not clear if he was charged.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.