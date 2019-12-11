Ho-Ho-Kus PD: Wanted Essex Man Knocking Over Newspaper Boxes At Train Station Spits On Officers

A drunken repeat offender with a 20-year rap sheet spit on Ho-Ho-Kus police after knocking down a pair of metal newspaper boxes at the local train station, authorities said.

Officers called after the disturbance Friday night found Carl Belton, 48, of East Orange lying on a bench, Police Chief Christopher Minchin said. He appeared under the influence of alcohol or drugs, the chief said.

Belton began yelling at them when the officers approached, Minchin said.

They began to take him into custody after learning that he had outstanding warrants out of Bloomfield and Trenton when Belton "became irate and started spitting at the officers," the chief said.

Belton remained held in Tuesday at Bergen Regional Medical Center, charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer and being disorderly.

