Hitler-Obsessed EMT From Sussex County Indicted On 39 Charges

A former EMT from Sussex County who forced a woman to wear a Nazi hat at gunpoint so he could take a picture for her boss was indicted on 39 criminal counts, according to a new report.

Michael Zaremski of Green, formerly a Hackettstown EMT, pointed a gun at the back of the woman's head and said: "Guess if it's loaded or not," NJ.com reports.

Zaremski, 25 -- found to be in possession of an arsenal of weapons -- had an interest in committing a mass shooting at a hospital and was obsessed wit Hitler, the woman told police.

He also forced the woman into wearing a Nazi SS hat while her took her picture -- that he later posted to a bogus Instagram account in her name and followed her Jewish employer, NJ.com says.

The woman made a harassment complaint last June, ultimately leading to Zaremski's arrest.

Zaremski was armed with a loaded 9mm handgun labeled "Hackettstown EMS" inside of his EMS jacket, which he carried while working, police said.

