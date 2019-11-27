Hit-Run Sedan Severely Injures Ho-Ho-Kus Resident Walking Dog Near Ridgewood

SEE ANYTHING? Ho-Ho-Kus police sought the public's help finding the hit-and-run driver whose sedan struck and severely injured a borough woman as she walked her dog near the Ridgewood border Tuesday night.

The 57-year-old pedestrian was in a marked crosswalk on North Maple Avenue at 1st Street when she was struck around 7 p.m. by a red sedan that then kept going north on Maple, Ho-Ho-Kus Police Chief Christopher Minchin said.

The victim sustained severe head trauma that required surgery at Hackensack University Medical Center, he said.

One of the witnesses scooped up the woman's dog, who was put into a Ridgewood police vehicle and later returned to her husband and two daughters, the chief said.

Responding with police from both towns were the Ho-Ho-Kus Volunteer Ambulance Corps and an ALS unit from The Valley Hospital, he said.

Minchin asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the crash to call Ho-Ho-Kus police: (201) 652-1700 .

He also asked residents and merchants in the area to check their surveillance video around that time and to contact Detective Chris Santos if they can provide any information that could help find the driver.

All calls will be kept confidential, the chief said.

The chief asked that anyone who saw or knows something about the crash, or has surveillance video of the vehicle, to call Ho-Ho-Kus police: (201) 652-1700.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.