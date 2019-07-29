Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Hit-Run Lodi Driver Injures Clifton Girl, 12

Jerry DeMarco
The girl was struck as she crossed Lakeview Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue in Clifton.
The girl was struck as she crossed Lakeview Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue in Clifton. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

A 12-year-old Clifton girl briefly lost consciousness after being struck by a car whose driver kept going, authorities said.

A patrol unit found the 48-year-old Lodi driver parked in his Honda Civic on East 4th Street, a few blocks from the scene of Sunday's 2:30 p.m. crash, Clifton Police Lt. Robert Bracken said.

The girl was taken to St. Joseph's Regional Medical Center in Paterson after the coupe struck her as she crossed Lakeview Avenue near Roosevelt Avenue outside the Dollar General store, Bracken said.

She was alert and conscious, with several cuts and bruises, when EMTs arrived, he said.

Police issued the driver summonses for leaving the scene of a crash, failing to report it and careless driving and released him pending a court hearing.

