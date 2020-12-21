HIT AND RUN: TikTok Video Shows Driver Sprinting Down South Jersey Highway After Wild Crash

Footage of a driver sprinting down Route 42 in Gloucester County after crashing his SUV into the median and ricocheting into another car Sunday afternoon is going viral on TikTok.

The incident happened in the southbound lanes on the border of Deptford and Bellmawr around 1 p.m., just as Gino Deanne was driving home from the hospital, where had been visiting his fiance and newborn twins.

"I was running back and forth from the hospital and had my 3-year-old with me," said Deanne, of Somerdale. "The Honda Pilot in front of me driving recklessly.

"Then he lost control in the left lane, smashed into the center median and fishtailed back, hitting another driver in the middle lane and then reared off to the side."

Deanne slammed on his breaks and put his hazards on, careful not to cause a pileup. Once he had control of the car, he took his phone out to record.

Deanne says he started laughing because he thought the driver was getting out to help the person he hit. Instead, he took off down the side of the highway.

"Is this guy for real?" Deanne says in the 19-second clip. "Where you going?"

It wasn't immediately clear why the driver was running or if he was taken into custody.

Deanne posted the video to video sharing platform TikTok that evening, where as of Monday, it had more than 1.5 million likes.

"It's been a crazy weekend," he said.

