HIT AND RUN: State Police Probe South Jersey Crash Going Viral On TikTok

Footage of a driver sprinting down Route 42 in Camden County after crashing his SUV into the median and ricocheting into another car Sunday afternoon is going viral on TikTok.

When New Jersey State Police troopers responded to the southbound crash at milepost 13.2 in Runnemede around 1 p.m., the driver of a black Honda Pilot had already fled.

Gino Deanne got it all on tape.

Deanne was behind the SUV while coming home from the hospital, where had been visiting his fiance and newborn twins.

"I was running back and forth from the hospital and had my 3-year-old with me," said Deanne, of Somerdale. "The Honda Pilot in front of me driving recklessly.

"Then he lost control in the left lane, smashed into the center median and fishtailed back, hitting another driver in the middle lane and then reared off to the side."

Deanne slammed on his breaks and put his hazards on, careful not to cause a pileup. Once he had control of the car, he took his phone out to record.

Deanne says he started laughing because he thought the driver was getting out to help the person he hit. Instead, he took off down the side of the highway.

"Is this guy for real?" Deanne says in the 19-second clip. "Where you going?"

New Jersey State Police said the incident was under investigation.

Deanne posted the video to video sharing platform TikTok that evening, where as of Monday, it had more than 1.5 million likes.

"It's been a crazy weekend," he said.

