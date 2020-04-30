Hip-Hopping NJ Firefighter Channels Wu-Tang Clan: COVID-19 'Ain’t Nuthin’ To Be Stuck With'

WATCH: A New Jersey firefighter has tapped into classic hip-hoppers Wu-Tang Clan for a video warning that COVID-19 “ain’t nuthin’ to be stuck with.”

Some listeners will instantly get the play on words from a classic 1992 Wu cut in the “#CovidCalls” video dropped Wednesday by Michael Sarno, who’s also an EMT and Afghanistan combat veteran.

Jump cuts of responders in action mix with Sarno posting up at the Belleville and Bloomfield firehouses:

“ The Wuhan virus ain’t nuthin’ to be stuck with/There’s no place to hide when we step inside the room/Boys in blue, prepare for this doom and damn/We’ll scram to ya fam/ Yes ma’am .”

Sarno, 41, a lifetime Bloomfield resident who's been with the Bloomfield Fire Department the past 12 years, is the first to admit he’s not Eminem – but he’s not trying to be.

The goal, he says, is to support first responders as they continue to help those in need while giving props to the Staten Island legends considered one of the most influential hip-hop groups of all time.

Joining Sarno is his own crew – a group of fellow firefighters and other responders dubbed BFD Gold.

Together, they check off the guidelines and precautions people must take to protect themselves against COVID-19 and “extinguish this inferno of a virus.”

CREDITS:

Artist: Michael Sarno w/BFD Gold

Michael Sarno w/BFD Gold Recorded & Mixed : OnlyJahmez at BLK Water Studios, Bloomfield, and A-$harp at The Sharp Tank, Newark

: OnlyJahmez at BLK Water Studios, Bloomfield, and A-$harp at The Sharp Tank, Newark Mastered : Robert Rose A&R Consultation, William Cooper

: Robert Rose A&R Consultation, William Cooper Filmed & Edited : Gennaro Ilaria of Great Things Productions, LLC

: Gennaro Ilaria of Great Things Productions, LLC Directors : Gennaro Ilaria, Michael Sarno, William Cooper & SloppyVinyl

