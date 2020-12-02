Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: 20 Tickets Plus Charges For Driver Who Fled With Passenger After Hawthorne Restaurant Crash
DV Pilot Police & Fire

Hillsdale Man Arrested In Assault

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Hillsdale police
Hillsdale police Photo Credit: COURTESY: Hillsdale PD

A Hillsdale man was arrested after a knife assault that responders said required on-scene treatment of two people for minor injuries.

Christian Scillia, 47, was booked into the Bergen County Jail following the alleged assault shortly before midnight Tuesday.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action during a detention hearing later that day in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

Scillia is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and child endangerment.

The adult and juvenile victims didn't require hospitalization, authorities said. They were treated by the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.