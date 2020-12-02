Hillsdale Man Arrested In Assault

A Hillsdale man was arrested after a knife assault that responders said required on-scene treatment of two people for minor injuries.

Christian Scillia, 47, was booked into the Bergen County Jail following the alleged assault shortly before midnight Tuesday.

A judge ordered him released pending further court action during a detention hearing later that day in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack, records show.

Scillia is charged with aggravated assault, making terroristic threats and child endangerment.

The adult and juvenile victims didn't require hospitalization, authorities said. They were treated by the Hillsdale Volunteer Ambulance Corps.

