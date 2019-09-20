Contact Us
Hillsdale Fire Chief Hits Deer, Tumbles Down Cliff Riding Motorcycle In Rockland

Jerry DeMarco
Hillsdale Fire Chief Tom Kelley
Hillsdale Fire Chief Tom Kelley Photo Credit: FACEBOOK

Hillsdale's fire chief survived a motorcycle crash with only a busted ankle after hitting a deer and tumbling down a cliff at Harriman State Park.

Chief Tom Kelley was scheduled for ankle surgery on Saturday. Otherwise, he said, he's fine.

Kelley, 49, was wearing all the necessary protective gear -- including high boots, gloves and a sturdy helmet -- which he said made the difference when he struck the deer on scenic 7 Lakes Drive.

"I'm OK," Kelley said while fielding a steady stream of calls and messages Friday from friends, colleagues and others in his room at Hackensack University Medical Center.

The popular chief also laughed at his share of good-natured deer GIFs.

"It could have been worse," Kelley said. "All things considered, I'll take this."

In an eerie coincidence, a 52-year-old Pequannock man was killed Thursday night when his motorcycle struck a deer on westbound Route 80 near the spaghetti bowl in Wayne.

SEE: https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/southpassaic/police-fire/motorcyclist-52-killed-hitting-deer-on-route-80/775983/

