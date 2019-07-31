High-Speed Overnight Stolen-Vehicle Chases Continue Through Bergen, Passaic, Essex

Police overnight Wednesday chased a sedan reportedly stolen out of Allendale to Newark at speeds of up to 100 miles an hour, in yet another in a series of pre-dawn pursuits throughout North Jersey.

Part of the chase went along eastbound Route 46 in Totowa to southbound Route 21 in Clifton around 2:30 a.m.

The pursuers lost the black Audi on 13th Avenue near South Orange Avenue in Newark moments later.

Vehicles continue to be stolen at an alarming -- and, for police, frustrating -- rate in North Jersey, authorities say. Nearly all of their owners left the vehicles unlocked with the key fobs inside, they report.

The night before the Audi pursuit, Fort Lee police got assistance chasing a stolen Jeep. It began at the Lemoine Avenue 7-Eleven near Myrtle Avenue just after 4:30 a.m. Tuesday, they said.

The pursuit continued through Englewood Cliffs and Tenafly at speeds topping 95 mph, as other agencies joined in.

The Jeep sped through Closter and Alpine on Route 9W and, finally, down the southbound Palisades Interstate Parkway before the pursuers pulled back.

Police have grown increasingly frustrated with the number of vehicles that are taken by bands of roaming thieves from out of their counties.

No police department can be everywhere at all times, which makes owners' claims that they should prevent such crimes naive, at best.

Figuring the insurance will cover it doesn't take into account how that actually will affect the owner's rates -- especially when his or her carrier discovers the fob was left in an unlocked vehicle.

Equally mistaken is the idea that locks won't make a difference because thieves will try to break in, anyway. Wrong, police say.

As this video shows, car thieves today simply shop, going from vehicle to vehicle testing door handles:

Gone In 30 Seconds (VIDEO): Watch How Car Thieves Steal Unlocked Vehicles In Bergen, Elsewhere

The thieves ordinarily don't need to work more than a single block before finding an available ride. Then you or your neighbor's wheels are gone.

Anyone who believes that moving to a particular town better-protects them against vehicle thieves is a potential target.

The thieves actually prefer nicer neighborhoods specifically because there are trees, fences and other dividers between homes. There are also fewer people are out and around -- and, most importantly, more higher-end vehicles are available.

Police praise those owners who have the good sense to lock their cars, SUV, trucks and other means of transportation without leaving the fobs inside. They don't speak as well of the victims.

