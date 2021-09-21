High School Soccer Players Among 5 Hospitalized In Head-On NJ Crash

Students in the Upper Freehold Regional School district were among five people hospitalized in a Mercer County crash, officials said.

A GoFundMe page identified the teen victims as Celso Eurich, Mathew Eurich, Jordan Duffy and Charlie Duffy. More than $15,800 had been raised on the page as of Tuesday afternoon.

Medical chopper at the scene. East Windsor Vol. Fire Co. 2

A sedan carrying the teens struck a pickup truck head-on near the intersection of Windsor-Perrineville and Cedarville Roads in East Windsor around 7 a.m. Monday, local police said.

One of the vehicles was a Toyota pickup truck; the other a Nissan Sentra, according to East Windsor Station 46 Chief Mario Batista.

Though seriously injured, the driver of the Nissan and one passenger were able to exit the vehicle on their own, Batista said.

A front passenger was heavily entrapped and required extended extrication by fire companies, the chief said.

The fourth passenger seated in the right rear of the vehicle was unconscious and removed from the vehicle by Batista and an East Windsor patrol officer.

All four teens -- ages 17, 16, 16 and 14 -- suffered serious injuries, while the driver and sole occupant of the pickup suffered minor injuries, according to East Windsor Det. Sgt. Thomas Meyer. Two of the teens were airlifted, he said.

Station 46’s Telesquirt responded to the Ethel McKnight School soccer field to establish a landing zone, allowing for the arrival of medical choppers, including the State Police Northstar, aircraft from RWJ/Barnabas and Meridien Health.

The other passengers were taken to the Trauma Center, Regional Trenton and Robert Wood Johnson New Brunswick.

Upper Freehold Regional Schools Superintendent Mark Guterl told NJ Advance Media that all four teens were students at Allentown High School. Some were members of the boys soccer team, Guterl said.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe page for the four teens.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.