High Drama (VIDEO): Watch Police Grab Disturbed Man Who Closed Pulaski Skyway

UPDATE: A disturbed man kept the Pulaski Skyway closed in both directions for nearly an hour and a half Thursday morning before Jersey City and Port Authority police grabbed him.

Captured on video by CBS2 New York's news chopper , the incident apparently began around 9 a.m. after the man pulled over and got out of a sedan in the westbound lanes.

The man, clad in tattered clothing, a long, multi-colored scarf covering his head and sunglasses hopped onto the bridge's concrete railing at times -- and even spread his arms and leaned backward.

At another point he dropped to his knees as police kept their distance.

He finally returned to the car and got in. Police then rushed him, pulled him out and got him into handcuffs.

The man was taken to a local hospital for an evaluation. It wasn't immediately known whether he would face criminal charges.

It couldn't immediately be determined whether the man was holding anything when he pointed at police.

