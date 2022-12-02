Heroin, Cocaine, Rifles Seized From Newark Drug Manufacturers In Raids: Prosecutor

Stolen rifles, high-capacity magazines, heroin and cocaine were seized from three Newark men in a major bust last month, authorities said.

Dennis Julu, Demetrius Julu, and Altariq Webb, were found with 590 grams of cocaine, 642 grams of heroin, seven guns including two assault rifles and five handguns, one of which was reported stolen out of state, as well as two high-capacity magazines, Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore Stephens II said.

It wasn't immediately clear if the Julus were related, or how.

The evidence was seized when the Newark Police Emergency Response Team, executed search warrants at three Newark locations: The 100 block of Hedden Terrace, the 100 block of Oakland Terrace, and the 100 block of Leo Place, the prosecutor said.

The Julus and Webb were charged with multiple counts of drug possession with intent to distribute, maintaining a drug production facility and various weapons offenses, authorities said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.