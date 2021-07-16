Heroin, Cocaine $9.7K Seized From Hudson County Trio In Major Drug Bust, Authorities Say

Several bags of cocaine, heroin and more than $9,700 in cash were seized in the arrest of three Hudson County individuals for their alleged roles in a drug distribution scheme, authorities said.

Hector Reveron, 41, of Secaucus, in May was identified by the local police department's anti-crime unit as a known drug dealer to Hoboken residents, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

He was arrested by Secaucus and Hoboken police on July 15 at his home on Riverside Station Boulevard. A search warrant turned up $9,423 believed to be derived from criminal activity was seized.

Then, on July 29, Reveron was arrested following a motor vehicle stop on an active warrant out of North Bergen. He was found with 34 bags of crack/cocaine and three folds of heroin at the time of his arrest, police said.

He was lodged in the Hudson County Jail, but released a short time thereafter.

A search of an apartment Reveron is associated with on the 300 block of Harrison Street in Hoboken led to the arrests of Ernest Walker and Angela Rodriguez, authorities said.

More than one-and-a-half ounces of cocaine and crack/cocaine, heroin and materials used to package drugs for street sale were seized, along with $362 in cash, Miller said.

Reveron, Walker, 37, and Rodriguez, 27, all face various charges of drug distribution.

Tips can be made by calling (201)330-2049, emailed to spdtips@secaucus.net or submitted anonymously through the department’s website at www.secaucuspolice.org. These charges are merely accusations and the defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty.

