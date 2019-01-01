HEROES: Westwood Police Officers, Off-Duty NJSP Trooper Rescue Choking Diner Patron

A Westwood diner patron was turning blue and not breathing after a piece of food got lodged in his throat on New Year’s Day.

An off-duty New Jersey State Police trooper was rendering aid when Westwood Police Officers Greg Dorfman and Stephanie Laurent arrived at the Westwood Diner Pancake House around 1:50 p.m. Tuesday, Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The officers used the Heimlich maneuver to dislodge the food, then did chest compressions to revive him, witnesses said.

Members of the Westwood Volunteer Ambulance Squad them took him across the street from the Old Hook Diner to Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center.

“It's nice to see newer officers performing at their best when situations are at their worst,” Pontillo said.

“It's also important to note the efforts of the off duty trooper who, without hesitation, began life-saving efforts and contributed to the positive outcome.

“We are grateful for their efforts and performance,” the chief said. “Their actions reflect the highest of standards of the law enforcement profession.”

