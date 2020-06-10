Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
HEROES: Tenafly Firefighters Rescue Contractor Who Broke Ankle In Roof Ladder Fall

Jerry DeMarco
Tenafly Fire Department
Tenafly Fire Department Photo Credit: Bill Tompkins

Tenafly firefighters rescued a contractor who broke his ankle when he fell from a ladder Tuesday afternoon while working on a roof.

The 59-year-old contractor fell from one  level of the roof to another at a Woodland Park Drive home shortly after 3 p.m., Police Chief Robert Chamberlain said.

Firefighters climbed up and lowered the victim down in a Stokes basket, assisted by police, Chamberlain said.

The Tenafly Volunteer Ambulance Corps took him to Hackensack University Medical Center for treatment, the chief said.

