Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Pedestrian Struck In Fair Lawn
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Suicidal Woman, 19, Rescued After Jumping From Palisades In Cliffside Park

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
The Cliffside Park Fire Department’s rappel team rescued the distraught woman.
The Cliffside Park Fire Department’s rappel team rescued the distraught woman. Photo Credit: GoogleMaps

Cliffside Park firefighters rescued a distraught 19-year-old woman who plunged nearly 30 feet after jumping from the top of the Palisades in a suicide try Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman was taken to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center, responders said.

She sustained a head and ankle injury and had various cuts and bruises from the fall, Police Capt. Vincent Capano said.

The woman jumped from the area at the bottom of Bender Place off Gorge Road and Laird Avenue -- across from the Riello high-rise on Gorge Road below -- around 4 p.m., the captain said.

The Cliffside Park Fire Department’s rappel team rescued her, he said.

Borough police and EMS also responded, Capano said.

******

HEROES: A Cliffside Park man and a few other good Samaritans rushed to help a driver who was trapped when her car landed on its side in a Wednesday morning crash in Edgewater.

https://dailyvoice.com/new-jersey/cliffsidepark/police-fire/cliffside-park-man-other-good-samaritans-rush-to-help-driver-trapped-in-edgewater-crash/778462/

******

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Get the news you need to know on the go.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.