Heroes: Ridgefield Park Police Revive Two OD Victims At Once

Ridgefield Park police revived two overdose victims with Narcan at the same time.

A frantic, screaming companion led responding Sgt. William Morton and Officers Brian Ooms and Chris Beirne into the Park Street apartment shortly before 11:30 p.m. Thursday, Police Chief Joseph Rella said.

In the bedroom they found a limp 32-year-old woman face down and turning blue, the chief said.

As two of the officers administered Narcan, the other looked for any drugs or paraphernalia that would help assess her condition.

That's when he found an unconscious 30-year-old male victim, also face down, in a nearby bathroom, Rella said.

Two doses of Narcan each revived the pair, who both began breathing on their own before being taken to Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck.

