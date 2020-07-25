HEROES: Responders Rescue Victim Who Fell 40 Feet Down Palisades

Palisades Interstate Parkway police rescued a victim who fell 40 feet down the cliffs above the Hudson River on Saturday.

The 43-year-old Brooklyn man was wearing sneakers with no treads when he slipped from an area known as Peanut Leap Falls and rolled down the mountain at the Rockland County border in Alpine shortly before 11:30 a.m., PIP Police Sgt. First Class Raymond E. Walter said.

Arriving by boat on the Hudson River, members of the department's Marine Services Bureau climbed 100 or so feet up the steep slope to the spot where the victim had fallen, Walter said.

They gave immediate medical care to the victim, who had cuts, bumps and bruises on his head and legs, complained of nausea and shortness of breath but didn't lose consciousness.

The team brought him down to a waiting PIP Police Marine Services Bureau boat before he was taken to the Alpine Marina.

AirMed One airlifted the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center after HUMC paramedics and members of the Closter Volunteer Ambulance Corps evaluated him.

Responders also included Alpine firefighters.

