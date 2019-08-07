HEROES: Port Authority Police Snatch Suicidal Jumper From GWB Railing

Port Authority police grabbed a suicidal woman before she could jump from the lower level of the George Washington Bridge before dawn Wednesday.

Responding to several calls, Officer Terrance McPike found the 36-year-old Bronx woman standing on the other side of the railing on the bridge's New Jersey-bound side at 2:30 a.m., said Steve Coleman, the Port Authority's deputy director of media.

The woman, who "appeared very distraught," had left a gold minivan parked on the bridge with its flashers on, he said.

The westbound lower level was closed as McPike began talking with the woman, giving his colleagues with the PAPD's Emergency Services Unit -- Officers Robert Taiani and Michael Stoia -- time to arrive and deploy life-saving equipment, Coleman said.

"Stoia then climbed over the railing and grabbed the woman from behind, allowing other officers to pull her back onto the walkway," he said.

The woman was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center in Washington Heights for evaluation.

