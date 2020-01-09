HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Stricken Construction Worker At LaGuardia

A group of Port Authority police officers revived a construction worker who suffered a medical episode at LaGuardia Airport.

Officers Oliver Ramclam, Richard McCarthy, Tim Feeney, John Gimigliano and Dan Novelli responded to a call for aid at a construction site opposite Terminal D shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valen said.

They found the 57-year-old unconscious worker with no pulse, Valens said.

The officers conducted CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, reviving him, she said.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

