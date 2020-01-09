Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: COVID Flight: New Jersey, New York Lead US In Out-Of-State Moves, CT Close Behind, Survey Says
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Stricken Construction Worker At LaGuardia

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(left to right): Port Authority Police Officers Oliver Ramclam, Richard McCarthy, Tim Feeney, John Gimigliano, Dan Novelli
(left to right): Port Authority Police Officers Oliver Ramclam, Richard McCarthy, Tim Feeney, John Gimigliano, Dan Novelli Photo Credit: Port Authority PD

A group of Port Authority police officers revived a construction worker who suffered a medical episode at LaGuardia Airport.

Officers Oliver Ramclam, Richard McCarthy, Tim Feeney, John Gimigliano and Dan Novelli responded to a call for aid at a construction site opposite Terminal D shortly after 6:30 a.m. Monday, Port Authority Spokeswoman Lenis Valen said.

They found the 57-year-old unconscious worker with no pulse, Valens said.

The officers conducted CPR and shocked him with a defibrillator, reviving him, she said.

The worker was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was reported in stable condition.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.