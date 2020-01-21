HEROES: Port Authority Police Revive Newark Airport Heart Attack Victim Who Fell Down Escalator

A team of Port Authority police officers revived a Newark Airport traveler who coded six times after suffering a heart attack and falling down an escalator on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old Michigan man fell backwards down the escalator and hit his head, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

A family standing behind him called for help, thinking the victim had fainted, Rodrigues said.

He wasn’t breathing, so Officers Nick Brucato and Phil Campo began CPR.

They were joined by PAPD Officers Joe Francavilla, Matthew Rosati, Steve Magnavita, Michael Raccioppi and Michael Tilatitsky, who all assisted.

Despite him coding several times, the officers restored the victim’s breathing and pulse, Rodrigues said.

He was taken to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center, where he was listed in stable condition and undergoing further treatment, she said.

