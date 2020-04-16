HEROES: Port Authority Police Rescue Man Who Fell Onto World Trade Center Subway Tracks

Port Authority Police Sgt. Christopher Mathus was on patrol at the World Trade Center Oculus Thursday morning when someone told him a man had fallen onto nearby subway tracks.

Mathus rushed to the tracks of the downtown R and W trains at the Cortlandt Street Station, where he was joined by Officers Evan Butt and Eric Seborowski, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Within two minutes, they'd lifted the face-down, incoherent victim off the tracks to safety, she said.

Port Authority and New York City Fire Department EMS rendered medical aid on the platform, Rodrigues said.

The man was taken to a nearby hospital with a cut on his scalp that wasn’t considered life-threatening, she said.

All of the PAPD officers involved in the incident. COURTESY: PAPD

