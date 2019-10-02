Contact Us
HEROES: Port Authority Officers Snatch Suicidal Man From Bus Terminal Ledge Above 9th Avenue

Jerry DeMarco
INSET (LEFT to RIGHT): Port Authority Police Sgt. Juan DeJesus, Lt. Paul O’Dell, Officer Lenny Guzman, Sgt. Steve Way, Officer Lenny Duque
INSET (LEFT to RIGHT): Port Authority Police Sgt. Juan DeJesus, Lt. Paul O’Dell, Officer Lenny Guzman, Sgt. Steve Way, Officer Lenny Duque Photo Credit: INSET: Courtesy Port Authority PD / Googlemaps

Traffic rumbled below as a distraught man stood on a ledge six stories above 9th Avenue in Manhattan and threatened to jump.

Port Authority Police Sgt. Juan DeJesus and Officer Lenny Duque were the first to reach the 32-year-old city man as he stood precariously on the upper bus level of the midtown terminal around 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Lt. Paul Odell and Officer Lenny Guzman soon joined them, she said.

Guzman got him talking, joined by Sgt. Steve Way.

After about 20 minutes, Rodrigues said, the man kneeled down on the ledge.

The officers quickly snatched him and pulled him to safety, she said.

He was taken to Bellevue Hospital for evaluation.

