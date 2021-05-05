HEROES: Pizzeria Employee Gets His Stolen E-Bike Back Thanks To Palisades Park PD

Palisades Park pizzeria employee Jose Romero thought he’d never seen his electric bicycle again after he let a prospective buyer take a test drive. Then borough police got involved.

Romero, who works at Johnny’s Pizzeria on Bergen Boulevard, was contacted by Samuel Pena-Garcia, 30, of Guttenberg soon after posting a Facebook Marketplace ad, Detective Alex Monteleone said.

Pena-Garcia asked to try it out before buying the bike for $1,299, Monteleone said.

He never returned, the detective said.

Just weeks ago, borough detectives recovered another electric bike for a Fairview victim.

This time they reviewed surveillance video, subpoenaed Facebook records and tracked down Pena-Garcia.

They released him after processing pending a court hearing on a possessing stolen property charge.

Romero, meanwhile, got a sweet surprise when his heroes showed up at the pizza shop with his bike.

Capt. Anthony Espino, the department’s officer in charge, commended his officers and detectives for their teamwork and coordination.

He also remined residents to be caution when purchasing or selling anything online. The parking lot of police headquarters on Broad Avenue is considered a safe location.

Jose Romero PALISADES PARK PD

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.