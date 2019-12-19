HEROES: Paterson Officers Subdue Violent Gang Member Who Pulled Loaded Gun On Them, Police Say

A Bloods gang member with a history of violence pulled a loaded gun on two pursuing Paterson police officers during what became an intense struggle, authorities said.

Danny Urena, a 27-year-old ex-con living in Passaic, ran when he saw partners Erick Marino and Joshua Serrano, who’d been told that a man in a sheepskin coat and ski mask was carrying a gun, Police Director Jerry Speziale said.

The officers began chasing Urena on 16th Avenue and were quickly joined by Officer Isiah Mills.

Urena – also known as “Young Yb” – is known to police. Last year, he barricaded himself in his girlfriend’s Elmwood Park apartment, stabbing and slashing himself, before eventually surrendering.

The 6-foot-3-inch, 250-pound Urena also spent two years in state prison, from 2013 to 2015, for a theft conviction out of Paterson, and has been busted on resisting arrest and eluding charges, among other offenses, records show.

Serrano and Marino caught up to Urena as he tried to climb a fence on 16th Avenue – at which point he pulled out a fully loaded 9mm Sig Sauer 9 semi-automatic handgun, Speziale said.

They grabbed Urena, who lost the gun and began fighting the officers, he said, adding that they eventually subdued him and recovered the weapon.

He also was carrying two bags of pot, the director said.

Urena was charged with weapon and drug offenses and resisting arrest, then was sent to the Passaic County Jail, Speziale said.

