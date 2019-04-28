HEROES: Palisades Park Police Deliver Baby

A 7-pound baby girl wasn't waiting for her mom to get to the hospital when Palisades Park Police Sgts. Dennis Pavlik and Christopher Sambogna, Officer Samuel Kim and Dispatcher Christopher Freitag stepped in.

Arriving at the East Columbia Avenue apartment, officers found the mom in labor.

Then here came the baby.

While one rubbed the newborn's chest to assist her breathing, the others monitored her vital signs, secured the umbilical cord until EMS arrived and wrapped her in blankets to keep her warm.

Both she and her mom were doing fine after both were brought to Englewood Hospital and Medical Center.

"It's not every day we get to participate in such a special event," Sgt. George Beck said. "The department is proud to have done our part.

"We wish the family all health and happiness."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.