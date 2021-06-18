HEROES: Officers Revive Man At NJ Shooting Range

Three North Jersey officers are being hailed as heroes for performing life-saving measures on a man at a local gun range.

Secaucus officer Philip Caruso found the 59-year-old victim without a pulse and not breathing when he arrived at Long Shot Gun Range around 8:30 a.m. June 12, Chief Dennis Miller said.

Caruso began CPR as officers Matthew Kirvin and Kristen Bronowich arrived, and assisted.

The officers utilized their Automated External Defibrillator (AED) and administered two “shocks” to the victim.

A pulse was found shortly thereafter by Hudson Regional Hospital EMT’s who also arrived on the scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and was in stable condition in the Intensive Care Unit as of Friday.

Kirvin last year revived a 75-year-old woman suffering breathing problems.

“I am extremely proud of these officers and commend their determination in performing these lifesaving measures," the chief said.

"I am especially proud that these officers utilized their training and the equipment provided to them, worked as a team and were able to bring this victim back to life."

