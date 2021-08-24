Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
HEROES: North Caldwell Police Officers Revive Drowning Boy, 5

Cecilia Levine
Swimming pool
Swimming pool Photo Credit: Pixabay

Three North Caldwell police officers revived a 5-year-old drowning victim last week.

Sgt. Sue Depoe, Det. Sgt. John Lynch and Officer Matt Carleo arrived at the undisclosed address around 1:30 p.m. Aug. 16, where the boy had been pulled from the pool by a teen lifeguard, authorities said.

Carleo began life saving measures on the child, and then officers performed CPR. 

The boy's heart was restarted before he was taken to a local hospital, police said. 

"The department commends these officers whose quick thinking and teamwork were able to save a child's life," authorities said in a statement.

