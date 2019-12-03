Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice
HEROES: North Arlington Police Officers Revive Lifeless Dog After Dousing Shed Fire

Jerry DeMarco
North Arlington police
North Arlington police Photo Credit: Mike the Fire Chaser 13 (YouTube)

Two North Arlington police officers had just knocked down a raging shed fire when the owner carried out his motionless dog.

Officers Nicholas Valakas and Mark Ballantyne had used a garden hose and fire extinguisher to douse the flames that engulfed the Arlington Boulevard structure.

They then collected Darla from her owner and began chest compressions, assisted by firefighter Mark Cunningham.

EMT James Sackerman of the North Arlington Volunteer Emergency Squad attached an oxygen mask to the distressed pup.

Ballantyne then drove Darla to Veterinary Care of Clifton, accompanied by Sackerman.

She was stabilized there before being transferred to Oradell Animal Hospital in Paramus.

“Darla made a full recovery for respiratory arrest and minor burns,” Police Capt. Robert J. Reilly said a few weeks after the Nov. 8 rescue.

