HEROES: NJ Transit Officers Save Woman Suffering Seizure On Train Tracks

New Jersey Transit Police Officers rushed to save a woman suffering a seizure on railroad tracks at Newark Penn Station.

Witnesses alerted nearby officers when a female commuter fell from the platform onto Track 4 just after 2 p.m. Monday, NJ Transit Spokesman Paul Milo said.

"Officers immediately halted train traffic and rushed in to render crucial aid and assistance," NJ Transit Police said in a Facebook post.

Service was out for approximately 25 minutes, but there were no delays, NJT officials said.

Offices performed life-saving efforts for approximately 10 minutes, Milo said. The victim's current condition was not known.

"For us, protecting you is both our responsibility, and our dedicated mission," the department said.

