HEROES: Newark Police Body Cam Footage Shows Officers Rescuing Resident, 76, From Fire

Police body camera footage shows Newark officers rescuing a 76-year-old resident from a 2-alarm weekend fire that left four families homeless.

A 1-minute video released by the Newark Police Division shows Officer Roberto Vera instructing the woman to get on his shoulders before carrying her down three flights of stairs as the fire tore through 45 North 6th St., around 1:45 a.m. Saturday.

Vera and Newark Officer Alicia Lauderdale responded to the call and canvassed the area for victims who needed to be evacuated.

After knocking on apartment doors, the officers found the 76-year-old woman on the third floor. After realizing she had difficulty walking, Vera put her on his shoulders and carried her down, with help from Lauderdale.

The officers then helped her to a safe location across the street, then were taken to University Hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. The officers were subsequently released.

Another victim was taken to University Hospital for treatment of minor injuries after jumping to safety from a rear upper window of 45 N. 6th St., and an injured firefighter was treated at the scene by EMS and released.

The fire was considered under control at 3:19 a.m. Four families, comprising 11 adults and 6 children, have been relocated.

The cause and origin of the fire is under investigation by members of the Newark Fire Division’s Arson Unit.

“I commend Officers Vera and Lauderdale for their quick-thinking and for treating this resident as they would a family member,” Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

“As the fire was spreading to nearby homes, this senior resident could have been trapped had it not been for the heroic efforts of these two selfless officers.”

