HEROES: Newark Officers Save Suicidal Man From Route 78 Overpass (VIDEO)

Nicole Acosta
Officers Darrell Fields, Abdul Aziz Yasin and Miguel Silva rescued a distraught man from jumping off the Route 78 overpass at West Runyon Street and Irvine Turner Boulevard Monday. Video Credit: Newark NJ Department Public Safety

Three Newark officers are being commended for saving a suicidal man from the Route 78 overpass Monday morning, authorities said.

Officers Darrell Fields, Abdul Aziz Yasin, and Miguel Silva responded to the Route 78 overpass at West Runyon Street and Irvine Turner Boulevard where they quickly exited their car to rescue the distraught man, just after 10 a.m., according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian A. O’Hara.

A man and woman who witnessed the suicide attempt also helped police in encouraging the man to not jump, O'Hara said.

In less than 10 minutes, the man was brought back over the railing to safety, authorities said.

He was then taken by EMS to an area hospital for further evaluation. 

“I commend our officers for saving this man’s life by speaking to him with empathy and as a friend,” Director O’Hara said. “Seeing our de-escalation training in action is extremely gratifying, especially when it prevents a family from grieving an untimely loss. I am most grateful that the responding officers handled such a delicate situation with understanding and compassion.”

Click here to see footage of the incident.

