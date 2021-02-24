HEROES: Newark Officers Rescue Suicidal Man From Route 78 Overpass (VIDEO)

A pair of Newark police officers rescued a 25-year-old suicidal man from jumping off of the Route 78 overpass Tuesday.

Fifth Precinct Officers Tianna Contreras and Briana Shanklin were patrolling the intersection of Nye Avenue and Walcott Terrace when they noticed a man over the fence of the overpass around 5:20 p.m., Newark Public Safety Director Anthony F. Ambrose said.

Contreras and Shanklin immediately got out of their vehicle to render aid.

The man, holding onto the gate with one hand and his cell phone with the other, told the officers of his intention to jump, at which point the officers spoke to him until successfully convincing him to not jump.

The man was transported by EMS to Newark Beth Israel Medical Center for further evaluation.

“I’m grateful that our officers were able to talk the man down, essentially saving his life,” Ambrose said.

“Our de-escalation training, coupled with the personal care of these officers, resulted in a peaceful ending for this individual’s family and for the City of Newark as a whole. Instead of mourning the loss of a neighbor, we are celebrating the preservation of a life today.”

