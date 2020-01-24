HEROES: Man Falls Through Ice At Monksville Reservoir, Officers Jump In To Get Him

UPDATE: A man who fell into the Monksville Reservoir in Ringwood while apparently ice fishing Friday afternoon was taken to an area hospital along with two police officers who went in to get him, responders said.

All three were taken by ambulance to Chilton Hospital in Pequannock, responders said.

Their conditions couldn't immediately be determined – although responders said a pulse had been restored to the victim, who’d gone into cardiac arrest.

He fell through the icy lake about 100 feet from shore in the Long Pond Ironworks State Park sometime around 2 p.m., responders said.

Two Ringwood police officers went after him before all three were pulled out by colleagues from Ringwood and West Milford, they said.

The incident two days after two teenage boys -- David Tillberg, 15, of Carteret and 13-year-old Yusef Khela of East Brunswick -- died in separate falls through thin ice.

The deaths brought a plea from Gov. Phil Murphy: “Please stay off and away from frozen lakes and ponds," he tweeted. "No ice is safe ice.”

