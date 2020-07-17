HEROES: Lyndhurst Police Save Another Cardiac Victim

A 62-year-old Lyndhurst man lay lifeless on his front lawn Thursday night when a township police officer arrived and immediately began administering CPR.

Officer Thomas McSweeney was the first responder at the Stuyvesant Avenue home, where he was quickly joined by Detectives Geoff Rejent and William Kapp.

“Together they continued lifesaving measures and administered a shock from a defibrillator,” Detective Lt. Vincent Auteri said Friday. “As a result of their efforts they were able to resuscitate him.”

Lyndhurst EMTs Charles Robert Pelle and Kenan Tepeli continued to render aid to the victim, the lieutenant said.

He again went lifeless in the ambulance on the way to Clara Maass Hospital, but was once again revived by EMTs and paramedics, Auteri said.

This comes on the heels of another rescue by another member of the Lyndhurst Police Department.

Sgt. Steven Passamano saved the life of a contractor who went into cardiac arrest at Lyndhurst High School.

SEE: Lyndhurst Police Sergeant, Colleagues Save Life Of Stricken School Contractor

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.