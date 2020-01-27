HEROES: Heart Attack Victim, 55, Revived On Tubing Hill At Campgaw

The magic carpet lift at Campgaw Mountain in Mahwah was full when a 55-year-old skier from Wayne keeled over nearly 100 yards up the tubing hill.

Another rider and the lift operator rushed to the heart attack victim's side and began CPR.

Two Campgaw Ski Patrol officers immediately grabbed a defibrillator and CPR rescue pack, bolted out of the patrol room and took over resuscitation efforts, Director Erik van den Berg said.

“It’s something we train for,” van den Berg said. “It went like clockwork.”

Three Mahwah police officers and an and EMS crew arrived soon after.

“The patient was stabilized on the hill and loaded into the EMS rig, where the medics took over,” van den Berg said.

The victim was taken to The Valley Hospital and was discharged within 48 hours or so of Friday's incident.

According to van den Berg, the heroes weren’t interested in seeing their names published. The rescues themselves are the reward.

“The only trouble, really, was dealing with the lift because it was full,” van den Berg said. “200 or 300 feet up is a bit of a chore. But everybody beat feet.

“Everything came together the way it was supposed to,” he said, noting the critical importance of swiftly attending to cardiac patients. “It worked out really well. We’re very pleased.”

