HEROES: Hackensack Firefighter Helps Resuscitate Rochelle Park Trucker In Route 80 Crash

An off-duty Hackensack firefighter pulled a local driver through the window of a pickup truck and helped resuscitate him following a crash on Route 80 in Elmwood Park, authorities said.

The driver's GMC Sierra struck three other vehicles before slamming into the concrete divider on the westbound highway around 3:45 p.m., State Police said.

Deputy Chief John Taylor was headed home when he pulled over, broke the back window of the pickup and, with the help of two other motorists, got the 63-year-old victim from Rochelle Park out and onto the roadway.

Taylor and one of the motorists conducted CPR until State Police troopers arrived with a defibrillator.

A trooper, Taylor and the unidentified female motorist continued CPR for about 15 minutes before an ambulance arrived and took the victim to Hackensack University Medical Center in critical condition.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.