Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Virtual Promotions: 24 Passaic Police Officers, Firefighters Sworn To New Posts Via Zoom
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HEROES AGAIN: Port Authority Responders Make Second Save Of Month At Lincoln Tunnel

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
(L. to R.) PAPD Police Officer Krystal Armenti, TBA David Brierty, Senior TBA Keith O'Halloran, PAPD Lt. Victor Talamini, PAPD Officer Dana Fuller
(L. to R.) PAPD Police Officer Krystal Armenti, TBA David Brierty, Senior TBA Keith O'Halloran, PAPD Lt. Victor Talamini, PAPD Officer Dana Fuller Photo Credit: COURTESY: Port Authority PD

A team of Port Authority police officers and Tunnel and Bridge agents saved the life of a 52-year-old driver who had a medical episode near the Lincoln Tunnel – the second rescue of the month for three of the responders.

PAPD Officer Police Officer Krystal Armenti responded to a report of a disabled vehicle at the end of the Kennedy Boulevard on-ramp shortly before 11 a.m. Sunday and found the driver unresponsive, Port Authority spokeswoman Lenis Rodrigues said.

Armenti broke the window and pulled the driver from the vehicle and began compressions as fellow Officer Dana Fuller and TBAs Keith O’Halloran and David Brierty arrived, Rodrigues said.

The victim had turned blue, wasn’t breathing and had no pulse as O’Halloran did the second round while Brierty, Fuller and Lt. Victor Talamini assisted with a bag mask and defibrillator.

His pulse and color quickly returned and the victim began to move his hands.

An ambulance took the man to Hoboken University Medical Center, where he reportedly was sitting up and talking a short time later.

Also responding was Lt. Victor Talamini.

A little over two weeks earlier, Armenti, Brierty and O’Halloran resuscitated a worker who’d suffered a seizure while working on the roof of the Port Authority building at the tunnel in Weehawken.

SEE: Port Authority Team Rescues Seizure Victim At Lincoln Tunnel

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.