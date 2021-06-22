HERO: Westwood Officer Rescues Emerson Driver After Car Plunges Into Backyard Pool

UPDATE: An Emerson motorist was trapped, desperately banging on a window for help, after her wagon crashed into an in-ground pool in Westwood before dawn and began sinking.

Officer Ryan Sestanovich was the first responder at the scene of the crash off Forest Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday, Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 Delegate Anthony Mazzo said.

Seeing the terrified driver unable to open the doors or windows, Sestanovich dove in, Mazzo said.

Using a window punch, he broke the glass and got her out.

The 32-year-old driver apparently fell asleep before her 2021 Honda wagon hit a curb and barreled through two fences, a shed and a retaining wall before landing in the pool of the Lake Drive home, Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The driver sustained some cuts and scrapes and was taken to nearby Pascack Valley Medical Center, the chief said.

The hero wasn’t injured.

Mazzo, the PBA state delegate, praised his courageous colleague.

“Without a second thought, Officer Sestanovich risked his life to save this young woman,” he said.

