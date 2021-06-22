Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Prayers Raised For Graduating Fair Lawn Senior Who Fractured Skull In Ridgewood Fall
DV Pilot Police & Fire

HERO: Westwood Officer Rescues Emerson Driver After Car Plunges Into Backyard Pool

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
INSET: Officer Ryan Sestanovich / BACKGROUND: Forest Avenue and Lake Drive in Westwood.
INSET: Officer Ryan Sestanovich / BACKGROUND: Forest Avenue and Lake Drive in Westwood. Photo Credit: FACEBOOK/DAILY VOICE

UPDATE: An Emerson motorist was trapped, desperately banging on a window for help, after her wagon crashed into an in-ground pool in Westwood before dawn and began sinking. 

Officer Ryan Sestanovich was the first responder at the scene of the crash off Forest Avenue around 3 a.m. Monday, Pascack Valley PBA Local 206 Delegate Anthony Mazzo said.

Seeing the terrified driver unable to open the doors or windows, Sestanovich dove in, Mazzo said.

Using a window punch, he broke the glass and got her out.

The 32-year-old driver apparently fell asleep before her 2021 Honda wagon hit a curb and barreled through two fences, a shed and a retaining wall before landing in the pool of the Lake Drive home, Westwood Police Chief Michael Pontillo said.

The driver sustained some cuts and scrapes and was taken to nearby Pascack Valley Medical Center, the chief said.

The hero wasn’t injured.

Mazzo, the PBA state delegate, praised his courageous colleague.

“Without a second thought, Officer Sestanovich risked his life to save this young woman,” he said.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.