HERO: Video Shows Jersey Shore Detective Save Choking Girl's Life With Heimlich Maneuver

A police officer sprung into action to save a choking girl he at a local cafe near the Jersey Shore -- and it was all caught on video (scroll down for video).

Manchester Det. Richard Jupinka was on-duty grabbing lunch at Café Napoli when he noticed the young girl was choking on July 14.

Realizing the girl's life was in danger, Jupinka went over the to girl's table as her uncle unsuccessfully attempted the Heimlich maneuver, police said.

Jupinka took over and, through the use of the Heimlich maneuver, was able to quickly clear the food obstruction from the child’s airway.

Once the obstruction was cleared, the child began breathing normally. The girl's family declined medical attention and thanked the officer for his life saving actions.

“Thankfully, one of our officers was in the right place at the right time," Manchester Chief Robert Dolan said.

"Had he not been there, this incident could have ended much differently.”

