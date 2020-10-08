HERO: Secaucus Police Officer Saves Life Of Choking Infant

Not all heroes wear capes: Some wear police badges -- like Secaucus Officer Mikhail Kowlessar.

Responding to a 9-1-1 call from a dad saying his five-week-old baby was turning blue,

Kowlessar went to the Mallard Place home of a father who had called 9-1-1 saying his 5-week-old baby wasn't breathing around 8:35 p.m. Oct. 7, Secaucus Police Chief Dennis Miller said.

When the officer arrived, the baby boy's mom was performing CPR, and was on the phone with an EMT at police dispatch directing her, Miller said.

Kowlessar -- a father, himself -- took the newborn baby and administered back slaps. They worked: The baby spit up clear liquid and started breathing on his own.

The baby was taken to Hackensack University Medical Center. He was discharged the next morning and doing well, authorities said.

"First, I would like to commend the parents of this infant for their ability to follow the directions of the Emergency Medical Dispatch and initiate CPR," Miller said.

"I would also like to recognize the responding police officers, especially Police Officer Kowlessar. He used his training and performed flawlessly, which undoubtedly saved this infant's life. I am extremely proud of him."

