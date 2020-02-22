HERO: Ridgefield Police Officer Rescues Mom, Kids From House Fire

A Ridgefield police officer kicked in a door and rescued a mother and children from a raging house fire Saturday morning.

Sgt. Edward Schaefer was walking out of the headquarters when he saw smoke coming from a block away.

Schaefer, a 20-year veteran and firefighter, ran to the Hillside Street home.

Smoke poured from the house as he got the mother and kids out.

Flames were consuming the second floor and attic when Schaefer then turned and -- without protective gear -- went back inside to make sure there wasn’t anyone left.

Schaefer, who was assisted by Officers Hagop Cigercioglu and Andrew Farelli, was treated for smoke inhalation at Holy Name Medical Center in Teaneck and released.

No other injuries were reported.

Cigercioglu was directly involved in another rescue last June when he pulled a man from the rubble of an Abbott Avenue house explosion.

Firefighters knocked down Saturday’s blaze in a little over 15 minutes. Assisting were their colleagues from Cliffside Park and Palisades Park.

Authorities were trying to determine the cause of the fire blaze, which caused substantial damage.

