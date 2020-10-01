HERO: Police Officer Saves Bogota Home Under Construction From Serious Fire Damage

A quick-acting Bogota police officer saved a home undergoing construction work from severe damage after smelling smoke late Thursday, authorities said.

Officer Lewis Dueñas summoned firefighters after spotting a fire on the second floor of the Queen Anne Road home shortly before 10:30 p.m., Sgt. Geoffrey Cole said.

He and fellow officers forced their way in and determined that no one was inside, Cole said.

Members of Bogota Engine Co. 3 arrived quickly and snuffed the flames in under 15 minutes, the sergeant said.

No injuries were reported in the electrical fire, which broke out in the walls and floor between the first and second level, Cole said.

Ridgefield Park Fire Department Ladder Co. 1 responded as the FAST team, while firefighters from Hackensack, Teaneck and the village covered the borough during the incident.

Interestingly, the building didn't have construction permits and the owners weren't reachable, Cole said.

"The building department will be following up," he said.

